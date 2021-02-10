Zach Nutall, who led the Bearkats in scoring heading into the matchup with 20 points per game, scored two points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 5).
Gus Okafor had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions (6-12, 4-6). Keon Clergeot added 14 points. Isiah Kirby had 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Lions for the season. Sam Houston defeated Southeastern Louisiana 70-52 on Jan. 6.
