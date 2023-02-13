Monroe powers North Carolina Central over Coppin State 85-52

DURHAM, N.C. — Kris Monroe finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds to power North Carolina Central to an 85-52 romp over Coppin State on Monday night.

Marque Maultsby added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (12-11, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon shot 6 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.