Mike Hood had 17 points for CSU’s Eagles (5-19, 4-5). Sita Conteh and Nendah Tarke added 14 points apiece.
North Carolina Central improves to 2-0 against Coppin State on the season. North Carolina Central defeated Coppin State 69-68 on Feb. 5.
