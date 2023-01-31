Monsanto and Wake Forest host Duke

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -9; over/under is 147 BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays the Duke Blue Devils after Damari Monsanto scored 22 points in Wake Forest’s 79-77 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Blue Devils have gone 10-0 at home. Duke leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 36.3 boards. Kyle Filipowski paces the Blue Devils with 9.4 rebounds.

The Demon Deacons are 6-5 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is fourth in the ACC scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Roach averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Filipowski is shooting 43.7% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Duke.

Advertisement

Monsanto averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Tyree Appleby is shooting 44.3% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article