Monsanto leads Wake Forest against No. 12 Duke after 22-point game

Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils after Damari Monsanto scored 22 points in Wake Forest’s 81-57 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Demon Deacons are 6-0 on their home court. Wake Forest scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils play their first true road game after going 10-2 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Duke is eighth in college basketball with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Young averaging 3.3.

The Demon Deacons and Blue Devils match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Hildreth is averaging 12 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Demon Deacons. Monsanto is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Jeremy Roach is averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

