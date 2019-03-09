SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Keshon Montague made his only points on the night as he calmly sank two free throws in the waning seconds to assure Western Illinois’ upset of South Dakota State 79-76 in the opening round of the Summit League tournament on Saturday.

Montague, who had made two free throws all year, was all zeros across the score sheet Saturday night until he dropped in both free throws with 10 seconds left in the game.

South Dakota State’s David Jenkins had just nailed a 3 to close to 77-76 with 14 seconds remaining. The Jackrabbits quickly fouled Montague on the next possession.

Jenkins launched a 3 at the buzzer but it rimmed out. It was the first time in Summit League history that a No. 8 seed had upset a No. 1 seed.

Ben Pyle and Kobe Webster led the Leathernecks with 17 points apiece. Brandon Gilbeck had 13 points to go with 13 rebounds.

The Leathernecks (10-20) will play next on Monday when they face the winner of the North Dakota State-Oral Roberts game to be played Sunday.

Jenkins finished with 29 points, Tevin King added 19 and Mike Daum had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (24-8).

