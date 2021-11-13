Montana (8-2, 5-2 Big Sky Conference) won for the first time in Flagstaff in 10 years and now the Grizzlies, ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll, face a season-ending game with No. 3 Montana State.
Montana had 427 yards of offense with Cam Humphrey throwing for 280 and Xavier Harris rushing for 70.
Northern Arizona (4-6, 3-4) kicked a field goal in the third quarter. Kevin Daniels, who averages more than 100 yards a game, was held to 42 on 16 carries.
