Harris, who finished with 109 yards rushing on 13 carries, got the Grizzlies going with touchdown runs of 28 and 4 yards for a 14-0 lead. Then, to close the first half, Humphrey threw touchdowns of 54 and 15 yards to Gabe Sulser and Samuel Akem respectively for a 27-0 advantage.
Portland State got on the board when Davis Alexander found Mataio Talalemotu for a 73-yard score to start the third quarter. Alexander finished with 193 yards passing.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.