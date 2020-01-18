Idaho (5-12, 1-5) got within two points on a Chance Garvin 3 with 1:35 left and again on a Damon Thacker 3 with :03 left, but could not catch the Grizzlies. The Vandals’ last five losses have been by a total of just 13 points.
Sayeed Pridgett added 17 points for Montana, which remains one game ahead of both Eastern Washington and Southern Utah in the Big Sky Standings.
Trevon Allen finished with 23 points and six rebounds to lead Idaho. Scott Blakney added 12 points.
