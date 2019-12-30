Montana (6-7, 2-0 Big Sky) needed a comeback to win its conference opener Saturday, knocking off Northern Arizona and the two-game sweep to open conference play gives the Grizzlies five straight wins at home.
Jared Samuelson had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Montana, with Sayeed Pridgett adding 14 points and Manuel 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting from the line.
Joshua Patton had 10 points and Brandon Davis pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Sacramento State (7-4, 0-2).
