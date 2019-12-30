MISSOULA, Mont. — Kendal Manuel hit two free throws with two seconds left in the game to lift Montana to a 52-50 win over Sacramento State in a Big Sky Conference showdown on Monday night.

James Bridges gave Sacramento State the lead, 49-48 with his 3-pointer with :58 left. Timmy Falls missed a 3 to retake the lead but Manuel grabbed the rebound and drew a foul he turned into two free throws to make it 50-49 with :39 left. Isayah Mouriohooho-Le’ afa hit the second of two free throws with :02 remaining to pull the Hornets even at 50-50 before Manuel drew a foul from Bryce Fowler to set up the winning free throws.