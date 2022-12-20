Montana hosts Timme and No. 11 Gonzaga

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana Grizzlies (6-5) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -23.5; over/under is 147 BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Gonzaga takes on the Montana Grizzlies after Drew Timme scored 29 points in Gonzaga’s 100-90 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are 5-0 in home games. Gonzaga ranks third in the WCC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Julian Strawther averaging 6.8.

The Grizzlies have gone 1-4 away from home. Montana has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Strawther is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Aanen Moody is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 15.1 points. Josh Bannan is shooting 51.7% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

