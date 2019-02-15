Montana (18-6, 11-2) vs. Idaho State (9-14, 5-9)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho State. Montana has won by an average of 12 points in its last 11 wins over the Bengals. Idaho State’s last win in the series came on Dec. 31, 2009, a 67-65 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Brandon Boyd has averaged 14.9 points and four assists to lead the way for the Bengals. Complementing Boyd is Balint Mocsan, who is maintaining an average of 11.5 points per game. The Grizzlies have been led by Ahmaad Rorie, who is averaging 15.1 points.

ACCURATE AHMAAD: Rorie has connected on 35.2 percent of the 122 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho State is 0-5 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 9-9 when it scores at least 66.

WINNING WHEN: Idaho State is a sterling 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.3 percent or less. The Bengals are 3-14 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big Sky teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.