Northern Arizona (9-19, 7-11) vs. Montana (21-7, 14-3)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northern Arizona. In its last eight wins against the Lumberjacks, Montana has won by an average of 12 points. Northern Arizona’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2014, a 67-47 victory.

STEPPING UP: Bernie Andre is averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Lumberjacks. Carlos Hines is also a key contributor, putting up 12.6 points per game. The Grizzlies have been led by Ahmaad Rorie, who is averaging 15.5 points, four rebounds and four assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Rorie has directly created 46 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games. Rorie has 20 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Arizona is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 9-7 when scoring at least 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Grizzlies have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Lumberjacks. Montana has 49 assists on 87 field goals (56.3 percent) across its past three games while Northern Arizona has assists on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big Sky teams. The Lumberjacks have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.