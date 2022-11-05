Montana routs Cal Poly 57-0 in snow, snaps 3-game skid

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lucas Johnson accounted for four touchdowns, Nick Ostmo ran for 221 yards and Montana routed Cal Poly 57-0 in the snow on Saturday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Ryan Simpson beat a Cal Poly defender yet had to slow and turn to catch a 22-yard pass from Johnson while being pushed into the end zone early in the third quarter. Ostmo surpassed 1,000 career yards rushing with a 22-yard TD run later in the third that stretched the Grizzlies’ lead to 44-0.
Montana (6-3, 3-3 Big Sky Conference) put up 351 yards of offense in the first half while building a 31-0 halftime lead and finished with 621 total yards.
Spencer Brasch completed 18 of 37 passes for 150 yards and threw one interception for Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6).
Montana’s three-game skid was just its second in 30 seasons.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.