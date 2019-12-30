Amin Adamu had seven rebounds for Montana State (8-5, 2-0 Big Sky).
Bernie Andre had 17 points for the Lumberjacks (6-5, 0-2). Cameron Satterwhite added 12 points. Cameron Shelton had eight rebounds.
Montana State matches up against Northern Colorado on the road on Thursday. Northern Arizona takes on Weber State at home on Saturday.
