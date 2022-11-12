Montana St. stays unbeaten in Big Sky, routs Cal Poly 72-28

Montana State (9-1, 7-0), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, kept pace with undefeated and second-ranked Sacramento State atop the conference standings. The Bobcats conclude its regular season at home against rival Montana next Saturday.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Marqui Johnson ran for 218 yards and four touchdowns in the first half and Montana State routed Cal Poly 72-28 on Saturday night to remain undefeated in the Big Sky Conference.

Johnson carried eight times and scored on runs from 12, 71, 36 and nearly untouched up the middle for 78 yards as the Bobcats built a 51-14 halftime lead. Johnson finished with 242 yards rushing on 13 carries. Ben Seymour recovered a Sebastian Valdez forced fumble and ran the ball 23 yards into the end zone midway through the second quarter for the Bobcats.