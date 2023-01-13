Montana State Bobcats face the Weber State Wildcats on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weber State Wildcats (8-9, 3-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Montana State is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Weber State. The Bobcats are 6-1 in home games. Montana State has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jubrile Belo is averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Dillon Jones is averaging 14.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article