No. 6 seed Montana State (15-16, 12-9) vs. No. 3 seed Eastern Washington (14-17, 12-8)

Big Sky Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and Eastern Washington are prepared to face off in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 7, when the Bobcats outshot Eastern Washington from the field 45.5 percent to 41.5 percent and made 14 more foul shots en route to a 74-66 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana State’s Tyler Hall, Keljin Blevins and Sam Neumann have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hall has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and eight assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bobcats are 0-6 when they score 68 points or fewer and 15-10 when they exceed 68 points. The Eagles are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 14-8 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Montana State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Bobcats are 10-16 when opponents score more than 68.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big Sky teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season and just 9.7 times per game over their last three games.

