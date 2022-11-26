Montana State faces Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-0) vs. Montana State Bobcats (3-3)
The Quinnipiac Bobcats are 6-0 in non-conference play. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Raequan Battle is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Montana State Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Montana State.
Matt Balanc is averaging 13.5 points for the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Luis Kortright is averaging 10.5 points and four assists for Quinnipiac.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.