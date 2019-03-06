Montana State (14-14, 11-7) vs. Sacramento State (13-14, 7-11)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State goes for the season sweep over Sacramento State after winning the previous matchup in Bozeman. The teams last played each other on Jan. 5, when the Bobcats outshot Sacramento State from the field 47.9 percent to 42.6 percent and made 25 more foul shots en route to an 84-70 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Marcus Graves has averaged 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists to lead the way for the Hornets. Joshua Patton has paired with Graves and is producing 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Bobcats are led by Tyler Hall, who is averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Graves has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Sacramento State field goals over the last three games. Graves has accounted for 10 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Montana State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 14-9 when scoring at least 68.

WINNING WHEN: Montana State is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.6 percent or less. The Bobcats are 7-14 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an average of 78.4 points per game. The Bobcats have averaged 82.7 points per game against conference opponents.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

