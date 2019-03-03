Southern Utah (14-13, 9-9) vs. Montana State (13-14, 10-7)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah seeks revenge on Montana State after dropping the first matchup in Cedar City. The teams last met on Dec. 29, when the Bobcats outshot Southern Utah 50 percent to 37.7 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to a 30-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The Thunderbirds are led by Cameron Oluyitan and Harrison Butler. Oluyitan is averaging 12.6 points while Butler is putting up 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. The Bobcats have been led by Tyler Hall and Harald Frey, who have combined to score 36.6 points per outing.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Hall has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Montana State is 0-5 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Southern Utah is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 69 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bobcats are 7-0 when holding opponents to 42.6 percent or worse from the field, and 6-14 when opponents shoot better than that. The Thunderbirds are 5-0 when turning the ball over nine times or fewer and 9-13 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an average of 78 points per game. The Bobcats have averaged 82.2 points per game against conference opponents.

