Montana State puts home win streak on the line against Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Bobcats take on Eastern Washington. The Bobcats are 5-0 in home games. Montana State is second in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Eagles are 1-0 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington ranks second in the Big Sky with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cedric Coward averaging 1.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Brown II is averaging 6.2 points and five assists for the Bobcats. Raequan Battle is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Montana State.

Steele Venters is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

