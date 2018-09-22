PORTLAND, Ore. — Troy Anderson and Isaiah Ifanse for 311 yards rushing and four touchdowns as Montana State ran over Portland State, 43-23 at Hillsboro Stadium in the Big Sky Conference opener for both schools Saturday.

Anderson amassed 211 yards on 22 carries, two for touchdowns including a 66-yard run for a score at the end of the third quarter. He also found Kevin Kassis on a 53-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Ifanse ran for 100 yards and had two short touchdown runs in the first half.

The Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) finished with 323 yards on the ground and had five rushing touchdowns.

Davis Alexander was 15-of-27 passing for 212 yards and carried 18 times for 81 yards and two scores to lead Portland State (1-3, 0-1).

Because of scheduling difficulties at Providence Park, Portland State moved four of its five home games this season to Hillsboro Stadium, which is used primarily for high school sports.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.