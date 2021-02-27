STEPPING UP: Kyle Owens has averaged 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Grizzlies. Josh Bannan is also a big contributor, with 8.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DERRIAN: Derrian Reed has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 3-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Grizzlies scored 64.1 points per matchup across those nine contests.
