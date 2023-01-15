Montana travels to Eastern Washington for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana Grizzlies (9-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-7, 5-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces Eastern Washington in Big Sky action Monday. The Eagles are 6-0 in home games. Eastern Washington leads the Big Sky with 14.8 assists per game led by Angelo Allegri averaging 3.4.

The Grizzlies are 3-3 against Big Sky opponents. Montana ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 12.0 assists per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allegri is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Bannan is averaging 16.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

