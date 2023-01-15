Montana travels to Eastern Washington for conference showdown

Montana Grizzlies (9-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-7, 5-0 Big Sky)
The Grizzlies are 3-3 against Big Sky opponents. Montana ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 12.0 assists per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 3.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Allegri is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.
Bannan is averaging 16.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Montana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.
Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.