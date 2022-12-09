Montana visits North Dakota State after Skunberg's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana Grizzlies (4-5) at North Dakota State Bison (2-8) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts the Montana Grizzlies after Boden Skunberg scored 20 points in North Dakota State’s 67-62 victory against the Portland Pilots. The Bison are 1-1 on their home court. North Dakota State averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Grizzlies are 0-4 in road games. Montana is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Nelson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bison. Tajavis Miller is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for North Dakota State.

Aanen Moody averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Josh Bannan is averaging 13.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Montana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

