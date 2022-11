BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier’s 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears.

Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second chance points and 22.5 bench points last season.