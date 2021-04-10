Montana, playing its first game in 485 days, needed just three minutes to find the end zone when Nick Ostmo capped an eight-play opening drive with a plunge from the 1. The Griz scored at least twice in every quarter and held Central Washington to a second-quarter field goal.
Montana piled up 529 yards of offense to CWU’s 178 and went 7-for-9 in the red zone. The Grizzlies made two interceptions and forced a fumble.
Central Washington’s Jack Smith was 13-of-21 passing for 113 yards.
