A free throw by Groce extended Eastern Michigan’s lead to 61-54 with just under a minute to go with a 3-pointer by Marreon Jackson providing Toledo’s final points with 50 seconds left.

Dylan Alderson had 14 points for the Rockets (11-11, 3-6). Jackson added 14 points. Keshaun Saunders had 12 points.

Eastern Michigan plays Buffalo at home on Tuesday. Toledo matches up against Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday.

