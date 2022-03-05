It was the first time this season Alcorn State scored at least 100 points and the Braves’ posted other season highs of 28 assists and 63 first-half points.
Kylen Milton scored a career-high 42 points for the Golden Lions (7-24, 5-13). Dequan Morris added 18 points.
The Braves improved to 2-0 against the Golden Lions on the season. Alcorn State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-64 on Feb. 5.
