Montgomery powers Alcorn State to 81-70 victory over MVSU

LORMAN, Miss. — Keondre Montgomery finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to power Alcorn State to an 81-70 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

Montgomery, a sophomore, sank 6 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers in picking up his first double-double for the Braves (12-11, 9-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dekedran Thorn sank four 3-pointers and scored 16. Dontrell McQuarter had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks off the bench.