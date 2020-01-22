Little Rock used an 11-3 run to start the second half and led 48-37. Troy never got within six points the rest of the way. Little Rock has won three straight — following a two-game skid — and nine of its last 11.
Ty Gordon led Troy (8-13, 4-6) with 15 points and Desmond Williams 10. Troy has is 1-3 in its last four games.
