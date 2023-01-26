Moody and Montana host Sacramento State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana Grizzlies (9-11, 3-5 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (11-9, 4-3 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -2.5; over/under is 128 BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the Sacramento State Hornets after Aanen Moody scored 21 points in Montana’s 67-64 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Hornets are 7-0 on their home court. Sacramento State is second in the Big Sky in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Callum McRae paces the Hornets with 9.6 boards.

The Grizzlies are 3-5 in conference games. Montana is third in the Big Sky shooting 35.4% from deep. Jaxon Nap paces the Grizzlies shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Chappell is averaging 15.3 points for the Hornets. Austin Patterson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Advertisement

Josh Bannan is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 12.4 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article