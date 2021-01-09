Arkansas was 36 of 69 from the floor (52%) and made 12 of 21 from distance (57%). Arkansas also scored 25 points off 21 Georgia turnovers and outrebounded the Bulldogs 40-30.
Andrew Garcia and Toumani Camara each scored 15 points to lead Georgia (7-3, 0-3) while Sahvir Wheeler added 14.
With a six-point lead at the half, Arkansas strung together runs of 12-0 and 14-3 to break the game open in the final 20 minutes. The Razorbacks were 60% shooting in the second half (21 of 35) and 75% from deep, making 6 of 8 3-pointers.
The Razorbacks were without freshman guard Khalen Robinson, sidelined by a persistent foot injury.
Arkansas rebounded from back-to-back losses to ranked Missouri and Tennessee and will next travel to LSU on Wednesday. Georgia plays host to Auburn on Wednesday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.