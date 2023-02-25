Moody scores 23 as Montana takes down Sacramento State 74-72

Moody made a pair of free throws to give the Grizzlies a 73-69 lead with five seconds left.

Moody was 8-of-16 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Grizzlies (15-13, 9-7 Big Sky Conference). Josh Vazquez scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 9 from distance). Josh Bannan recorded 13 points.