Shahada Wells scored 17 points and Fredelin De La Cruz had 11 for UT Arlington (1-3).
Smith scored on a dunk and Moody followed with five straight points and the Razorbacks built a 20-point lead midway through the second half.
Tate made 3-pointer to stretch the Arkansas lead 69-51 with about seven minutes left, but the Razorbacks didn’t make another field goal until Tate’s jumper with 39 seconds to play.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.