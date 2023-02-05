Moody, Whitney lift Montana over Northern Arizona 67-66

MISSOULA, Mont. — Aanen Moody scored 26 points and Brandon Whitney made a layup with 11 seconds left to rally Montana to a 67-66 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Moody shot 9-for-15 from the floor, including 7 for 9 from beyond the arc, for the Grizzlies (12-12, 6-6 Big Sky Conference). Dischon Thomas scored 13 points. Josh Bannan pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Whitney finished with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.