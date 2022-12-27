Moore and Fordham host Davidson

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Davidson Wildcats (7-5) at Fordham Rams (12-1) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -1; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on the Davidson Wildcats after Khalid Moore scored 20 points in Fordham’s 80-77 overtime win against the VMI Keydets. The Rams are 11-0 on their home court. Fordham ranks seventh in the A-10 with 13.6 assists per game led by Antrell Charlton averaging 4.7.

The Wildcats have gone 1-2 away from home. Davidson is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rams and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is averaging 18.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Rams. Moore is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Foster Loyer is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 10-0, averaging 77.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

