Moore and Fordham host VMI

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VMI Keydets (5-7) at Fordham Rams (11-1) New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the VMI Keydets after Khalid Moore scored 25 points in Fordham’s 90-77 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils. The Rams are 10-0 in home games. Fordham is third in the A-10 with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 5.7.

The Keydets are 0-5 on the road. VMI is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.1 points and 3.3 assists. Moore is shooting 53.7% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Sean Conway is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. Asher Woods is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 10-0, averaging 77.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article