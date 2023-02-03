Moore and Oakland host Cleveland State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cleveland State Vikings (14-10, 9-4 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-15, 7-6 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Jalen Moore scored 28 points in Oakland’s 82-73 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Golden Grizzlies are 5-4 in home games. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon with 11.9 assists per game led by Moore averaging 5.7.

The Vikings are 9-4 in conference matchups. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon with 13.0 assists per game led by Deshon Parker averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 41.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Parker is averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Vikings. Tristan Enaruna is averaging 14.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article