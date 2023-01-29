Moore and Oakland host Robert Morris

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-13, 7-4 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-12, 5-6 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -2.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Robert Morris Colonials after Jalen Moore scored 27 points in Oakland’s 77-73 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials are 6-2 in home games. Robert Morris scores 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-4 in Horizon play. Oakland allows 76.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Colonials. Kahliel Spear is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Blake Lampman is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 10.7 points and two steals. Trey Townsend is averaging 16.1 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

