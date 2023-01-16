Moore and Saint Francis (PA) host Sacred Heart

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-10, 4-0 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-10, 2-2 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -3.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Landon Moore scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 87-68 victory over the Long Island Sharks.

The Pioneers have gone 4-3 in home games. Sacred Heart is third in the NEC scoring 71.1 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Red Flash are 4-0 in conference games. Saint Francis (PA) has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

The Pioneers and Red Flash face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Moore is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 assists. Josh Cohen is shooting 61.0% and averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

