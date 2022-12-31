Moore and Saint Francis (PA) host Stonehill

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stonehill Skyhawks (5-10, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-10, 1-0 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -1.5; over/under is 151 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts the Stonehill Skyhawks after Landon Moore scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 80-72 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Red Flash have gone 4-3 at home. Saint Francis (PA) is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Skyhawks are 1-0 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is third in the NEC scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

The Red Flash and Skyhawks face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is shooting 62.4% and averaging 21.9 points for the Red Flash. Moore is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Max Zegarowski averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Andrew Sims is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

