Moore and San Jose State host Fresno State

San Jose State Spartans (14-9, 5-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-14, 4-7 MWC) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -3.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Omari Moore scored 29 points in San Jose State's 84-64 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 in home games. Fresno State gives up 65.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Spartans are 5-5 against conference opponents. San Jose State ranks ninth in the MWC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is averaging 11 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Moore is averaging 16.4 points and five assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

