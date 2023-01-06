Moore and the Missouri State Bears take on conference foe Belmont

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri State Bears (8-7, 4-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (10-6, 3-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ben Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins host Chance Moore and the Missouri State Bears. The Bruins have gone 5-1 in home games. Belmont is the top team in the MVC shooting 39.8% from downtown, led by EJ Bellinger shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bears have gone 4-1 against MVC opponents. Missouri State ranks ninth in the MVC with 12.0 assists per game led by Matthew Lee averaging 4.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheppard is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Lee is averaging five points and four assists for the Bears. Moore is averaging 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article