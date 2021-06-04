Dominic Hamel (13-2) allowed just three hits through the first four innings before Oregon State’s Ryan Ober led off the fifth with a solo home run. Greg Fuchs added a three-run homer for the Beavers in the sixth to cap the scoring.
Hamel struck out six in 6 1/3 innings.
Oregon State had two runners on with no outs in eighth but Kragen Kechely got the final two outs before picking up his second save of the season.
Kevin Abel (3-5) made his 16th start of the year for Oregon State (34-23). He walked eight and allowed three runs in three innings. Troy Claunch went 0 for 3, snapping a 17-game hitting streak.
