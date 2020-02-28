Lesley Varner II led the Vaqueros with 18 points, Javon Levi scored 15 and Chris Freeman 11.
The Roadrunners (12-17, 6-8 Western Athletic Conference) sprinted to a 21-5 lead featuring three dunks by Moore and another from Perry. Moore had four dunks in an eight-minute span of the first half and the Roadrunners led 44-22 at intermission. UT Rio Grande Valley (12-16, 7-7) never got got closer than 50-37 in the second half when Freeman made a layup with 13:26 remaining.
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.