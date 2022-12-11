Moore has 25 in Fordham's 90-77 victory over Cent. Conn. St.

Moore shot 7 for 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Rams (11-1). Darius Quisenberry scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 (6 for 8 from distance). Rostyslav Novitskyi finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 11 points. It was the 10th straight win for the Rams.