Moore has 25 in Fordham's 90-77 victory over Cent. Conn. St.

NEW YORK — Khalid Moore scored 25 points as Fordham beat Cent. Conn. St. 90-77 on Sunday.
Jay Rodgers finished with 23 points for the Blue Devils (1-10). Nigel Scantlebury added 14 points and three steals for Cent. Conn. St.. Kellen Amos also had 14 points.
Fordham was outscored by Cent. Conn. St. in the second half by a one-point margin, but Moore scored a team-high 20 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.