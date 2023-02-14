Moore leads Fordham against Saint Bonaventure after 22-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-13, 7-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (20-5, 8-4 A-10)
The Bonnies have gone 7-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is eighth in the A-10 with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Chad Venning averaging 2.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is shooting 38.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Rams. Moore is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.
Daryl Banks III is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 15.4 points. Venning is averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.
Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.