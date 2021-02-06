It was the first time this season Southern Utah scored at least 100 points, and its 53 first-half points were a season best.
Austin Denham had 13 points for the Redhawks, whose losing streak stretched to six games. Jalen Grijalva added 12 points.
___
___
